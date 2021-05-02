CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $111,000 Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Post were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Post by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in Post by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

POST stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,791.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.79 and a 200-day moving average of $99.50. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.