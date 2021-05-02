CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEL stock opened at $134.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.26 and its 200 day moving average is $122.21. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $66.61 and a one year high of $138.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of -186.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

