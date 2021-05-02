CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 355 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

State Street stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $28.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 134.01%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

