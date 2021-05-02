CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 510 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $28,997,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,519,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after acquiring an additional 678,402 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,163,000 after acquiring an additional 405,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SFM stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $28.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.