Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $77.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

CCS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.17.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $73.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 311,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

