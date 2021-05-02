CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,363 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $89,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 85,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 19.1% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 43,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

NYSE CF opened at $48.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.