CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Raised to $110.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $105.50 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CGI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.10.

CGI stock opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CGI has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $89.61.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

