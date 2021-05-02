CHADS VC Price Hits $0.0865 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for $0.0865 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $499.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CHADS VC has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00071404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00019743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.25 or 0.00867687 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00066085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00096125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00047082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 60,371,272 coins and its circulating supply is 47,275,932 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.