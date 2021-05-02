Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.55 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report sales of $12.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.35 billion and the highest is $12.72 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $11.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year sales of $50.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.16 billion to $51.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $53.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.12 billion to $54.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 target price (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.39.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $673.45. 1,377,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,115. The stock has a market cap of $130.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $485.01 and a fifty-two week high of $683.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $632.01.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

