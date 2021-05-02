Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $732,675,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after acquiring an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after acquiring an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,389,000 after acquiring an additional 115,782 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 target price (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.39.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $673.45 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $485.01 and a fifty-two week high of $683.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $632.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $632.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $130.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

