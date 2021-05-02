Cheesecoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $547.00 (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Cheesecoin has a market cap of $412,648.35 and $547.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheesecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cheesecoin has traded 189.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000704 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 247.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00009219 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cheesecoin uses the hashing algorithm. Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 coins. Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk . Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheese is an innovative decentralized cryptocurrency with integrated blockchain technology that heeds the needs of its users, investors, and business owners. It was designed to cater to the fundamental everyday need of transacting money while keeping accounts and activities confidential. A process that is only possible due to its peer-to-peer encrypted technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheesecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

