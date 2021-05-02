Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chemed were worth $10,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Chemed by 44.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Chemed by 6.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,118,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHE opened at $476.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $464.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.95. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $411.81 and a 52 week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

