Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.33 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chemed in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.32. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CHE opened at $476.61 on Friday. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $411.81 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 44.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Chemed by 6.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $27,789,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 103.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

