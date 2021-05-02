Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,874 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $136,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNM stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.