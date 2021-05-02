Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,069 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 18,848 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COG. Bank of America lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COG opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

