Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $5.45 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 13,093 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.23.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $276,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

