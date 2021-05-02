Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Universal Health Services worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UHS opened at $148.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.64 and a 52 week high of $150.87.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

