Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,586 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,586 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $45.75 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 157.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

