Chi Gastoken (CHI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $259,381.00

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Chi Gastoken has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $259,381.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chi Gastoken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00004181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chi Gastoken has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chi Gastoken alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000090 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 82.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000160 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Coin Profile

Chi Gastoken (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. Chi Gastoken’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . Chi Gastoken’s official message board is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chi Gastoken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chi Gastoken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chi Gastoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chi Gastoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chi Gastoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.