China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICHY traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 33,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,748. China Construction Bank has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.60.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. China Construction Bank had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China Construction Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

