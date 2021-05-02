China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Stock Price Up 1,312.4%

Shares of China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) traded up 1,312.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.14. 111,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 472% from the average session volume of 19,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

China Dongsheng International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDSG)

China Dongsheng International, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional supplements and personal care products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Aidong Nutritionals, which include supplements and healthcare products with Chitosan as an ingredient; Jiujiu Ozone Purifiers, a line of portable home ozone air, water, and food purifiers; Nao Li Zhi Bao herbal extracts, a Chinese herbal supplement line of natural botanical extracts; and Donghe Cosmetics, a line of skin care products.

