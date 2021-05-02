China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited manufactures and distribute dairy products primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of liquid milk products, ice cream, milk formula and other dairy products. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. “

CIADY opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.70. China Mengniu Dairy has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

