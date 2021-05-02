China Renaissance Securities Upgrades KE (NYSE:BEKE) to Buy

China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.70 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.16. KE has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. KE’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KE will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in KE by 52.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,364,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,065 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in KE by 33.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in KE by 81.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

