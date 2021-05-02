Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Down 6%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s share price was down 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 24,178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,017,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CD shares. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $84.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,080,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,043 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the first quarter worth $333,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,467,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth $10,517,000. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.