Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,800.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2021 earnings at $24.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $32.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMG. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,655.29.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,492.03 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $856.50 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 178.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,474.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,401.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,130 shares of company stock worth $32,354,586. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

