Chronologic Price Hits $0.32 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular exchanges. Chronologic has a total market cap of $381,633.86 and $33.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chronologic has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,387,366 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,486 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

