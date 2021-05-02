Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $184.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.78.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE CB opened at $171.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.12. Chubb has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chubb will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 13.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Chubb by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Chubb by 7.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.