Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.060 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.27.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.92. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $69.85 and a 12-month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

