CIBC Reiterates Neutral Rating for CGI (TSE:GIB.A)

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$105.50 price objective on the stock.

GIB.A has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$115.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on CGI from C$106.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CGI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$115.67.

CGI stock opened at C$108.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.40. CGI has a one year low of C$80.29 and a one year high of C$110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$104.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$98.38.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

