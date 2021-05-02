Cipher Price Reaches $0.0012 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cipher has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. Cipher has a total market cap of $72,407.23 and $80,224.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00072834 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003272 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Cipher

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.