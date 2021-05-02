Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Sector Weight Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their sector weight rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.71.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

