Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Increased by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.8% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $950,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 541,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.5% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $2,089,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

