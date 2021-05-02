Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Decreased by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 71,682 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $914,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 109,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,112 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,899,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,223,000 after purchasing an additional 121,848 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 198,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,467 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,930,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,093,734. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

