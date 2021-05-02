Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $488.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.94.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $386.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $376.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total value of $4,715,023.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total value of $207,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,660 shares of company stock valued at $17,396,809. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in DexCom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 462,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,237,000 after acquiring an additional 22,058 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.