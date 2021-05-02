Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.67

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.67 and traded as low as $19.10. Citizens shares last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 10,775 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIZN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Citizens by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Citizens by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Citizens by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Citizens by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

