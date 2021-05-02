Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.150-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $828.73 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.600-5.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $4.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,446,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,554. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

In related news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $359,071.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $89,825.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,914 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

