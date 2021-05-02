Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CTXS opened at $123.85 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.22 and a 200-day moving average of $131.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 3,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $424,968.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,904.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $89,825.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,914. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

