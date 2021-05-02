Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.150-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $828.73 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.600-5.800 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.43. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.50.

In other news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $642,733.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,126.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $592,439.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,396,183.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $5,159,914 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

