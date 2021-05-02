Clarius Group LLC Acquires 2,042 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VXUS opened at $64.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.60. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $65.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

