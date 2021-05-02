Clarius Group LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Bank of America by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 43.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 31.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 76,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $349.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

