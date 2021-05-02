Clarius Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,880 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $8,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.31 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.