Clarius Group LLC Purchases 169 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,356,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,509,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $506.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $515.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.39. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $335.01 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.24.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.01, for a total value of $181,275.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $807,002.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,524 shares of company stock worth $20,548,930 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.