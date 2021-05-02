Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Short Interest Up 99.1% in April

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a growth of 99.1% from the March 31st total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CBLI opened at $5.76 on Friday. Cleveland BioLabs has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $10.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cleveland BioLabs stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.13% of Cleveland BioLabs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and immuno-oncology.

