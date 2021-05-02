CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Hits $1.26

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002222 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $7.08 million and $48,359.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001184 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020548 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,636,279 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

