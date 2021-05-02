Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBGPY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $53.10.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.