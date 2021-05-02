CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of CME Group worth $44,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CME Group by 183.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of CME Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 92,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,590,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $201.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.21. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $216.75. The company has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

