CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.830-2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.83-2.87 EPS.

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.21. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.15.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

