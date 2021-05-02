CNA Financial (CNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect CNA Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

NYSE:CNA opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $423,895.82. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.