Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 230,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CRHC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. 129,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,268. Cohn Robbins has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRHC. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 702.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 87,533 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter worth $105,000.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

