Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

NYSE:CFX opened at $45.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -903.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $556,065.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $92,342.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,484 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

